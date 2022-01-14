scorecardresearch
Friday, January 14, 2022
Pune man seeking loan loses Rs 10.62 lakh in cyber fraud

🔴 After the man agreed to avail the loan, the conman reportedly asked him to pay a sum of money to process the loan and for the insurance policies.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
January 14, 2022 12:31:24 pm
cyber fraudThe man reportedly transferred Rs 10,62,543 in different bank accounts but never got the loan he was assured. (Representative Image)

A 40-year-old man from Pune was allegedly duped of Rs 10.62 lakh by a cyber conman who assured him of getting him a loan from a bank.

The victim, a resident of Lonikand, lodged an FIR in this case Tuesday.

The police said the fraudster had got in touch with the complainant over phone in October 2021 with a loan offer. After the man agreed to avail the loan, the conman reportedly asked him to pay a sum of money to process the loan and for the insurance policies.

The man reportedly transferred Rs 10,62,543 in different bank accounts but never got the loan he was assured.

Senior police inspector Gajanan Pawar, who is investigating the case, said the police are probing the bank accounts and mobile phone numbers used by the fraudster.

They have also booked unidentified accused persons under Sections 419, 420, 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

