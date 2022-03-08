Pune: Man robbed, forced to transfer money from digital wallet

A 32-year-old carpenter in Pune was allegedly robbed of cash and valuables by two people who called him on the pretext of giving him work by threatening to kill him. The unidentified accused allegedly forced him to transfer money from his digital payment wallets too.

The alleged incident took place in Ahmednagar Road area of Pune on the evening of March 2 and the first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered on March 7 at the Vimantal police station by the victim Amar Ram Chaudhary, a resident of Vadgaon Sheri in Pune.

Chaudhary said in his complaint that on March 2 he received a call from an unidentified number asking him to go to the Forest Road area, off the Pune-Ahmednagar Road, for furniture work at a bungalow. When he reached the location provided by the caller, he was forcefully taken to a secluded location and threatened for life, he alleged.

The accused allegedly robbed Chaudhary of cash worth Rs 5,000 from his wallet, two gold earrings, cell phone and forced him to transfer Rs 42,200 from two of his digital payment wallets.