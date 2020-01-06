Pune: 29-year-old rams his bike into divider on Alandi Road, killed

The FIR in the case was registered on Saturday. (Representational Image) The FIR in the case was registered on Saturday. (Representational Image)

A 29-year-old man was killed when the bike he was riding rammed a road divider on Alandi Road at 11 pm on Friday. Police said the rider was not wearing a helmet.

The deceased, Shravan Pandhari Munge, who was originally from Latur, was working at a private company in Pune, where he resided with his sister’s family. The FIR in the case was registered on Saturday.

An officer from Vishrantwadi police station said, “Primary probe shows that the rider was driving at high speed and his bike rammed a road divider in front of a petrol pump. He sustained a severe injury on the head and chin. He was rushed to a hospital by passersby, where he was declared brought dead. A helmet could have saved his life.”

He is survived by his wife, one-year-old child and five sisters.

