Pune: Man promised vehicle worth Rs 13 lakh, cheated of Rs 63,200

A 55-year-old man was cheated of Rs 63,200 after four people offered him a four-wheeler worth Rs 13 lakh in the form of a ‘gift voucher’. The man, who is a resident of Bhairoba Nagar in Dhanori, registered a complaint at Vishrantwadi police station on Sunday.

According to police, the man was contacted on his cell phone and email repeatedly since May 21 by four people claiming to be employees of a popular shopping portal. The fraudsters told him that he has been selected for a “gift voucher”, which includes a four-wheeler worth Rs 13 lakh.

The fraudsters then asked the complainant to transfer Rs 63,200 to different bank accounts to receive the four-wheeler, but after the amount was transferred, no four-wheeler was delivered.

Police have booked the online fraudsters under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.