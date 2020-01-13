Pune: Man posing as RAW officer turns out to be murder accused on the run

Police Sub-Inspector Vishnu Wadkar of Kondhwa police station said, “We arrested him for posing as a RAW agent. He confessed about his identity during interrogation.” (Representational Image) Police Sub-Inspector Vishnu Wadkar of Kondhwa police station said, “We arrested him for posing as a RAW agent. He confessed about his identity during interrogation.” (Representational Image)

He introduced himself as Akhand Kumar Shukla, an officer from Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and said he wanted to share “sensitive information about arms smuggling from Bihar” with police.

But soon his luck ran out as the police unmasked his real identity as a murder accused on the run, identified as Sonu Tiwari (26) from Bihar, hiding in Pune.

On Saturday afternoon, a frail, short man came to the Kondhwa police station. While he was standing in the front yard and observing things around him, a policeman on duty, Amol Phadtare, asked him what he wanted. The way he introduced himself was no less than a character from a Bollywood spy movie: “Akhand Kumar Shukla, additional superintendent, RAW”. He told police that a consignment of arms and ammunition was coming from Bihar to Kondhwa in Pune and he wanted to “share info” with senior officers.

While he got an audience with senior officers, even basic counter questions to him did not yield satisfactory answers.

Police Sub-Inspector Vishnu Wadkar of Kondhwa police station said, “We arrested him for posing as a RAW agent. He confessed about his identity during interrogation.” A query to a police station in Bihar revealed that Tiwari was, in fact, a wanted accused in a case of murder.

“He had been staying in Pune for the past few months. We believe that he was posing as a RAW officer to show off and evade arrest. We have now launched a probe into his past and what he was doing in Pune,” said Wadkar.

A case has been registered.

