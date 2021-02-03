Pune: Man, posing as doctor for over 10 years, arrested for duping patients

The police started analysing the phone calls made to the victims and zeroed in on Amit Kamble, a resident of Navi Peth. (Representational Image)

Pune Police Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old man who is accused of cheating patients and their kin at hospitals across Pune over the last 10 years. He would allegedly pose as a doctor and take money from them on the pretext of performing an emergency treatment.

The scam came to light after a team from Bundgarden police station in Pune began investigating two recent cheating cases, where patients of Sassoon General Hospital in Pune were approached by a caller identifying himself as a doctor. He asked for money on the pretext of purchasing injections that are not available locally. In a case registered in January, the caller had identified himself as Dr Deshpande and cheated a couple of Rs 7,000 and another patient of Rs 20,000.

The police started analysing the phone calls made to the victims and zeroed in on Amit Kamble, a resident of Navi Peth. After preliminary verification, Kamble was placed under arrest on Tuesday. Sources said that the management of Sassoon General Hospital is aware of the arrest as the suspect gave an elaborate “demonstration” in front of the hospital’s senior doctors on how he cheated the patients.

Senior inspector Yashwant Gawari, in-charge of Bundgarden police station said, “The probe has revealed that the suspect has been cheating patients and kin in this manner since 2010. We now know of at least 21 cases in which he had cheated people asking for money, telling them some injections were needed for emergency and he could help procure them at a lower cost. He has also been arrested once in the past and had stopped doing this 2017 but again started doing it recently.”

Sub-inspector Ramkrushna Dalvi, who is probing the case, said, “He has been identifying himself either as Dr Deshpande or Dr Kulkarni. He has cheated patients from various hospitals including government-run and private in the past. We want to appeal citizens to approach us if they have been cheated in the same manner. We are now probing further into his modus operandi and how he got access to phone numbers of patients or kin, by using various tricks.”

Sources said that Kamble, in his interrogation, revealed to the police that he had been cheating people to earn money since his parents passed away years ago. He has also said that he has been suffering from a serious ailment from sometime and needed money for the treatment, a claim the police are verifying.