scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 24, 2021
MUST READ

Pune: Man posing as army sleuth arrested

Along with the forged Army credentials, the investigators also claimed to have recovered a fake appointment letter of the Intelli-gence Bureau from him.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
October 25, 2021 1:41:57 am
Working on a specific input from informants, the MI sleuths along with the state Anti Terrorism Squad personnel detained the man, identified as Bharat Vitthal Jagtap, a resident of Rahata taluka.

The Military Intelligence (MI) unit of Southern Command in coordination with the state police on Sunday apprehended a 21-year-old man who had allegedly been posing as an Army Major in Ahmednagar district.

Click here for more

Along with the forged Army credentials, the investigators also claimed to have recovered a fake appointment letter of the Intelligence Bureau from him. Working on a specific input from informants, the MI sleuths along with the state Anti Terrorism Squad personnel detained the man, identified as Bharat Vitthal Jagtap, a resident of Rahata taluka.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 24: Latest News

Advertisement