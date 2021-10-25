Pune: Man posing as army sleuth arrested

By: Express News Service | Pune |
October 25, 2021 1:41:57 am
October 25, 2021 1:41:57 am
The Military Intelligence (MI) unit of Southern Command in coordination with the state police on Sunday apprehended a 21-year-old man who had allegedly been posing as an Army Major in Ahmednagar district.
Along with the forged Army credentials, the investigators also claimed to have recovered a fake appointment letter of the Intelligence Bureau from him. Working on a specific input from informants, the MI sleuths along with the state Anti Terrorism Squad personnel detained the man, identified as Bharat Vitthal Jagtap, a resident of Rahata taluka.
