Pune: Man poses as cop, cheats doctor of Rs 1.75 lakh

A man claiming to be a police officer allegedly cheated a doctor from New Sangvi to the tune of Rs 1.75 lakh.

Police said that the accused developed a bond with the doctor by meeting him repeatedly in the guise of a cop. When the complainant believed that his phone was hacked, he approached the accused for help. The accused allegedly initially took Rs 50,000 from the complainant for carrying out “fieldwork” for investigating the matter.

As per the FIR, the accused allegedly told the complainant that there are politicians, lawyers, and police behind hacking his cell phone. He allegedly took more money for issuing a warrant and other purposes. Police said Khollam allegedly took a total of Rs 1.75 lakhs between June and October 2021.

The doctor, identified as Kalpesh Patil, has lodged an FIR at the Sangvi police station. Police have booked the accused who identified himself as Ganesh Khollam in this case under sections 170, 419, 420, 384 of the Indian Penal Code.