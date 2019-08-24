Pune man pays Rs 1.18 lakh for dollars, gets soap

Toggle Menu
On Thursday, after accepting a cash payment of Rs 1,18,500 from the complainant, the duo gave the complainant a soap wrapped in a newspaper bundle.

The police have started an investigation and are searching for the suspects.

Two men cheated a 28-year-old man of Rs 1.18 lakh by promising to give him US dollars at a lower price but instead giving him washing soap wrapped in a bundle of newspapers.

The complainant, who is a driver, came in contact with the suspects while having tea near a hospital in Khadki, police said. The duo promised to sell him US dollars. On Thursday, after accepting a cash payment of Rs 1,18,500 from the complainant, the duo gave him soap wrapped in a newspaper bundle.

The complainant then approached the police, who lodged an FIR.

