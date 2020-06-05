Pune: Man orders laptop online, receives stone tile in parcel

According to police, Madholkar ordered a laptop of a well-known brand from a prominent online shopping portal by making a payment of Rs 37,990 through his credit card some days ago. (Representational) According to police, Madholkar ordered a laptop of a well-known brand from a prominent online shopping portal by making a payment of Rs 37,990 through his credit card some days ago. (Representational)

A 36-year-old man, who ordered a laptop from an online shopping portal by paying through credit card, instead allegedly received a stone tile in the parcel when it was delivered.

Chinmay Girish Madholkar, a resident of Talawde, lodged an FIR in this case at Dehuroad police station.

According to police, Madholkar ordered a laptop of a well-known brand from a prominent online shopping portal by making a payment of Rs 37,990 through his credit card some days ago.

Police said around 11 am on May 29, a delivery boy came to his residence and handed over the parcel. However, when Madholkar and his wife opened the parcel at their residence, they were shocked to find a red-coloured stone tile, police added.

Madholkar then contacted the shopping portal and lodged a complaint that he had received a stone tile instead of a laptop, but the portal told him that they had delivered a laptop, police said.

Madholkar the approached the police and lodged a complaint, following which a case of cheating was registered. Police are investigating if the laptop was replaced with a stone tile before it was delivered to the complainant.

