Pune: Man on morning walk injured by leopard in Hadapsar

A 50-year-old man was injured in a leopard attack in the early hours of Tuesday in Hadapsar. A search is being launched by the Forest department officials along with the local police to locate the leopard, which is now said to be hiding in an area with tree cover, officials said.

Officials also said that the attack was reported near a residential area named Gosavi Vasti, located at some distance from the campus of the vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India(SII).

Inspector Arvind Gokule, in-charge of Hadapsar police station, said, “A 50-year-old man Sambhaji Baban Atole, who was on a morning walk, was attacked by a leopard. He was taken to Sassoon General Hospital. He has received injuries but is said to be out of danger. The incident took place near a temple in Gosavi Vasti, which is at some distance from the campus of Serum Institute. We have informed the forest department officials.”

Deputy Conservator of Forest for Pune Division, Rahul Patil said, “After receiving information of leopard attack, we have dispatched our team. More information is awaited.”

This incident of leopard attack comes days after a leopard sighting was reported from Mohammadwadi area near Hadapsar in the second week of this month. The forest department had increased the vigil and patrolling in the area after security cameras of two residential societies had captured a leopard.

Forest officials say that a leopard can venture into these residential areas from the adjacent region of Fursungi and Saswad, where the leopard presence has been documented in forest areas.