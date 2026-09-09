Government job aspirant found dead in Pune, police cite suicide over debt

The Pune police said that the suicide note has a list of people he had borrowed money from.

A 25-year-old man preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) competitive examinations was found dead at his rented apartment in Pune early on Wednesday. The police said preliminary investigation suggested Prathamesh Dilop Deshmukh, a native of Dharashiv district, died by suicide due to financial distress and debt.

Deshmukh had been living in Pune for the past two years preparing for the competitive examinations, the police said.

“A suspected suicide note that we have recovered indicates that financial distress and debts were the reasons for taking the extreme step. The note has a list of people he had borrowed money from. We are probing this list and also investigating the reason why he had borrowed money,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale.