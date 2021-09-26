Pune: Man goes incommunicado after taking gold, cash from woman on pretext of marriage

A 40-year-old man has gone incommunicado with gold ornaments of a woman he had met on a matrimonial website. The family of the 33-year-old woman had given the ornaments to the “prospective bridegroom” when they met at her home for finalising the nuptials.

The family of the girl finally approached the police after waiting for several months.

A First Information Report (FIR) in this regard has been registered at Chikhli police station under Pune Rural jurisdiction. As per the statement given by the complainant, the woman met the man on a matrimonial website in July 2021. The man posed as a 40-year-old from Solapur. As the two moved ahead to get married, they decided to meet at the complainant’s home.

On August 27, the man came to meet the woman’s family in Pune and promised to get married to her. The woman’s family gave him gold ornaments including a chain, a ring and a cash, all of which was worth around Rs 1.7 lakh as a token to finalise the nuptials. The man, however, went incommunicado later. After realising that she had been cheated, the woman approached the police recently and an FIR was registered.

Recently, following the arrest of an alleged conman from Chennai in a case of cheating a woman from Chinchwad, the probe had revealed that the man had cheated more than 100 women across India after contacting them via matrimonial websites and defrauding them to tune of crores of rupees to date.