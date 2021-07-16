Pune: Man mentioned in ‘suicide note’ of Art Director arrested

Earlier this month, Sapte had hanged himself at his residence in Pune after releasing his suicide note in a video format on social media. (Representational image)

Two more persons, including the prime accused, have been arrested in connection with the suicide of Art Director Rajesh Sapte.

Earlier this month, Sapte had hanged himself at his residence in Pune after releasing his suicide note in a video format on social media. In the video, Sapte had shared details about alleged harassment from one Rakesh Maurya, an office-bearer of the Film Studios Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union. Sapte said he had decided to die by suicide in protest against the harassment meted out to him.

Another accused in the case, Deepak Kharat, was arrested on Wednesday. Kharat was produced before a court in Pimpri and remanded to police custody till July 19 for further investigation.

Acting on a tip-off that Maurya was coming to the Shivajinagar court in Pune to seek anticipatory bail, police laid a trap. Maurya was arrested around 7 pm from Pimpri area on the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Thursday.

Till now, four persons have been arrested in connection with the case.