Man booked for raping Pune woman by claiming to be Mahadev’s ‘avatar’

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Pune City police said Friday they are searching for a 40-year-old man, who allegedly raped a woman by claiming to be an “avatar” of Lord Mahadev and giving her sedatives through “prasad” at a city hotel.
Officers said they have formed four teams to search for the accused, identified as a resident of Vasai.
The victim, a Pune resident, filed the First Information Report (FIR) earlier this week at a police station in the Palghar district. The case has been transferred to the Pune police for investigation.
The police said the woman, a Pune resident, met the accused over social media in 2023, and he allegedly lured her by claiming to be a godman.
As per the FIR, he allegedly asked the woman to come with him to a hotel in Pune on December 12, 2023, where he gave her sedatives and then forcefully developed a physical relationship with her.
The victim also said that the accused tried to rape her again in Vasai, threatening to share her nude photos with her husband.
Activists Nandini Jadhav and Dattatraya Jadhav of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANIS) have urged the police to invoke provisions under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act against Vaidya.
Meanwhile, the accused claimed on social media that the case against him is false.