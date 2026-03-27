Man booked for raping Pune woman by claiming to be Mahadev’s ‘avatar’

The police said the woman, a Pune resident, met the accused over social media in 2023.

The Pune City police said Friday they are searching for a 40-year-old man, who allegedly raped a woman by claiming to be an “avatar” of Lord Mahadev and giving her sedatives through “prasad” at a city hotel.

Officers said they have formed four teams to search for the accused, identified as a resident of Vasai.

The victim, a Pune resident, filed the First Information Report (FIR) earlier this week at a police station in the Palghar district. The case has been transferred to the Pune police for investigation.

The police said the woman, a Pune resident, met the accused over social media in 2023, and he allegedly lured her by claiming to be a godman.