Pune: Man loses Rs 2 lakh after robbers snatch his debit card outside ATM kiosk

Two unidentified robbers allegedly snatched a 35-year-old man’s debit card while he was was coming out of an ATM kiosk Dehu area in Pune on Sunday and made around a dozen transactions worth Rs 2 lakh using the stolen card, said the police.

The incident took place outside the ATM kiosk of a private sector banking major, located opposite Sant Tukaram Bazar on Dehu Alandi Road at 11, said the police. The first information report (FIR) in the case was registered at Dehu Road police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad jurisdiction.

The complainant, a resident of Dehu Gaon who works for a private company, went to the ATM kiosk to withdraw cash. When he came out, one of the two people standing behind him asked him to show his debit card, the police said. As he refused to do so, the duo snatched the card and fled from the spot, before the complainant could stop them, added the police.

The police suspect the duo to have seen the debit card PIN of the complainant while he was making the withdrawal. Within the next couple hours, the complainant lost Rs 1.99 lakh in one transaction of Rs 99,000 at a jewellery store and 10 other transactions of Rs 10,000 each, before he could block the card, said the police.

The police said that they were probing leads from security cameras in the area and also links from cases with similar modus operandi in the past.