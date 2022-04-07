Pune: Man loses Rs 17 lakh of deceased father’s savings in search of escort service job

A 27-year-old man in Pune has been allegedly duped of Rs 17 lakh by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of giving him a job in an escort service. The police said that the man lost a chunk of his deceased father’s life savings to secure the job after he had fallen for a fake online advertisement.

A first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered at the Dattawadi police station after the complainant approached the cybercrime cell. As per the FIR, the victim holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and was searching for employment. He lost Rs 17.38 lakh to the fraudsters in multiple transactions made between July to October 2021, according to the FIR.

A police officer from the Dattawadi police station said, “The complainant saw an advertisement of a male escort service named ‘Playboy’ on a social media platform. The post made promises of incomes to the tune of Rs 3,000 for services given for an hour. The complainant received multiple communications from people who posed as executives from the same platform. They asked him to make transfers on the pretext of license fees, room rent, police verification, pickup and drop-off charges, policy premium and many more.”

The officer added: “In multiple transactions made as direct bank transfers or phone-based payments, the complainant ended up losing over Rs 17 lakh before realising that he had been conned. We now know that the complainant used the life savings and fixed deposits of his father who had died during the pandemic. He kept telling the family members that he was investing money in equity markets. We have now launched a probe based on the contact numbers and bank accounts used by the suspects.”