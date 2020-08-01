Pune: Man kills woman with sharp weapon, attempts suicide, say police

Police have identified the deceased as Rani Satish Landge (29). (Representational) Police have identified the deceased as Rani Satish Landge (29). (Representational)

A man allegedly murdered a woman who lived in his neighbourhood and then attempted suicide at Chinchwad on Saturday afternoon.

Police have identified the deceased as Rani Satish Landge (29).

An offence of murder in this case has been lodged at the Chikhali police station. Police have booked the accused, Arvind Sheshrao Gade (30), on charges of murder.

Police said Arvind, who is married, lived near Rani’s house. Rani had asked him to stay away from her, but he still kept on calling her. When she changed her cell phone number, Arvind got angry and attacked Rani with a sharp weapon, said police.

After killing her, he stabbed himself with the same weapon, said police. Arvind has been admitted to a hospital for treatment and further investigation is on.

