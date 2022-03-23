Pune: Man kills wife, wraps body in sari to dispose it off

PUNE City police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife and disposing her body wrapping it in her sari.

The man himself called the police to inform them that he had found the body of his wife and claimed she had gone missing earlier. The investigators at Loni Kalbhor police station arrested the man, identified as Rahul Dnyanoba Phadtare (32), a resident of Mantarwadi in Haveli, for the murder of his wife Vidya (23).

On the afternoon of March 21, Phadtare called the police control room and said his wife had gone missing earlier and that he had found her body on an empty plot off the Katraj bypass road.

Investigating officer, assistant inspector Diganbar Bidwe said, “The body was completely wrapped in the sari and it was impossible to see what was in it unless unwrapped. We asked Phadtare how he knew what was in it and how he discovered the body at this particular spot. There were many missing links in his replies. After sustained questioning, he confessed to having murdered his wife by strangling her and later disposing her body.”