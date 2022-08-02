scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Pune: Man kills wife in front of minor daughter

A source said the police control room received a call at around 3am Monday informing them that Ramesh had attacked his wife.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 2, 2022 7:26:15 pm
The man hit his wife with a piece of stone floor tile leading to her death.

A husband allegedly murdered his wife in front of their nine-year-old daughter at their home in the Wakad area of Pune Monday. The police said they have arrested the accused who had fled after committing the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Lalita Pujari, 30. Her husband, Ramesh, 35, is a labourer. The police said the couple has three children. Two of whom, a five-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter, were home at the time of the murder. The couple’s 11-year-old elder daughter was away at a relative’s place.

A source said the police control room received a call at around 3am Monday informing them that Ramesh had attacked his wife. “Thereafter, a police team rushed to the spot and found Lalita lying in a pool of blood,” the source added.



“We have learnt that the husband and wife were having disputes over domestic issues for some time. In the early hours of Monday, the two had a fight. Because of the fight, their nine-year-old daughter had woken up. The man hit his wife with a piece of stone floor tile leading to her death. Probe suggests that the man killed his wife in front of the daughter,” said Balaji Thakur, assistant inspector at Wakad police station.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 07:26:15 pm

