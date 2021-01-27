Pune: Man kills wife, claims it happened in road accident

An offence of murder has been lodged at the Hadapsar police station.

Pune City police have booked a man who allegedly murdered his wife and later claimed that she died in a road accident. An offence of murder has been lodged at the Hadapsar police station.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sangita Rajesh Soni (22), a resident of Ganga Nagar, Fursungi.

Police said Sangita and her husband Rajesh Soni had a fight on January 17, during which Rajesh allegedly banged her head on a wall and thrashed her till she died.

According to the police, he also injured himself by banged his dead on the wall. He then took Sangita to a hospital and claimed that they met with a road accident. Police said Sangita was pronounced dead at the hospital while Rajesh was admitted for treatment on his injuries.

Meanwhile, Sangita’s body was taken for postmortem. Hospital authorities informed the Hadapsar police that the postmortem report revealed that she was beaten to death.

Police then initiated an investigation and confirmed that she was beaten to death by her husband. Police then booked her husband on charges of murder. Assistant Police Inspector Vishwas Bhabad of Hadapsar police station said that Rajesh was admitted to a hospital for treatment and has not been arrested yet.