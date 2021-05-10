Pune: Man kills self, wife and son

The incident took place in the Kadam Vasti area near Pune City.

A 38-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and son before killing himself in Pune on Sunday morning. Police said that the man, who worked as a tempo driver in the past, was frustrated over the loss of employment.

Police have identified the deceased as Hanumant Shinde, his wife Pradnya, and son Shivtej. Hanumant and Pradnya have a son and daughter elder to Shivtej. The incident was reported to police by Hanumant’s father Daryappa Shinde, who currently lived with them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyan Vidhate said, “The father left the house for some work. The deaths came to light after he returned home after which the police were informed.”

Senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Loni Kalbhor police station said, “Primary probe suggests that Hanumant strangled his wife to death, killed one-year-old son by slitting his throat and later ended life by hanging.”

ACP Vidhate added, “Based on the father’s FIR, it seems that Hanumant who used to work as a driver on goods carrying tempos, was out of work for some time. Further probe is on.”