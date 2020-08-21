Pune: Man ‘kills his friend, buries body at home’

After digging up the floor, the police recovered Gole's body packed in a gunny bag and sent it to a hospital for post-mortem. (Representational)

Pune City Police have launched a search for a man who allegedly killed his friend and buried the body at his residence in Katraj. The deceased, Kiran Shivaji Dole (27), had been externed from city limits due to his earlier involvement in criminal activities, police said.

Dole’s body was recovered from the residence of his friend Omkar Jori in Katraj on Friday afternoon. The process of lodging a murder offence in this case is underway at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

According to police, Dole’s wife had lodged a missing person report at the Bharati Vidyapeth police station four days ago when he did not return home. Meanwhile, Jori went to a relative’s home in Lonavala along with his brother and grandmother, police said. His grandmother told her relatives about the murder incident in Katraj, police said.

These relatives then informed the Lonavala police about it, police said. The Lonavala police passed on the information to Pune City Police, after which a team from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station reached Jori’s house in Katraj.

The police noticed a foul odour coming from a room inside the house. After digging up the floor, the police recovered Gole’s body packed in a gunny bag and sent it to a hospital for post-mortem.

