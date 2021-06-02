Pune: Man ‘kills friend’ while inebriated, surrenders before police, arrested

They consumed liquor on Sunday and went to Sinhagad, police said. They returned at night and entered the premises of Vimlabai Garware school in Deccan Gymkhana by jumping over the compound wall, police said.

A man has been arrested for murdering another man in an inebriated state at a school in Deccan Gymkhana on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Rajan Ramesh Sahani (27), a resident of Warje Naka, and the suspect, Kisan Prakash Varpa (21), a resident of Shramik Vasahat on Karve Road, were friends, police said.

The duo again started drinking liquor on the school premises and started quarreling, police said. During the quarrel, Kisan attacked Rajan with a hard object and fled from the spot, police said.

When Rajan did not return home, his family lodged a missing report at the Warje police station, police said.

Kisan went to the school premises on Wednesday morning and saw Rajan’s body lying at the spot, police said. He then went to the police station and surrendered himself, police said.