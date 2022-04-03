Pune: Man killed, hanged from iron pipe to pass it off as suicide

A labourer was murdered and his body was hanged from an iron pipe to pass it off as a case of suicide by an unidentified assailant on Friday. The victim has been identified as Prakash Kisan Jadhav (42), a resident of Sundha Mata Nagar in Katraj.

His body was found hanging from an iron pipe near a Laxmi Temple in Sundha Mata Nagar in the early hours of Friday.

Pune city police took the body to Sassoon hospital for post-mortem. Police said the post-mortem report revealed that Jadhav died due to strangulation and head injury. An FIR for murder was then lodged at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Police said Jadhav was a labourer. He is survived by his wife, two sons and other family members. Police suspect that an unidentified person attacked and strangulated Jadhav, causing his death. The assailant later hanged the body by neck with a rope.

The police have booked the unidentified murderer under Section 302 of IPC. A probe is on to identify him and the reason behind the killing. Inspector Sangita Yadav is investigating the case.