Pune: Man killed, brother injured as car rams bike, driver held

A 22-year-old man was killed and his 24-year-old brother was injured when their bike was hit by a car on Satara Road area in Pune on Friday. Police have arrested the 40-year-old driver of the car.

They have identified the deceased as Aniket Diwanji Dhawale and his brother, Akash, residents of Kasurdi village in Bhor taluka.

The siblings had been working at a shop in the Market Yard area and were on their way to their native village around 3.30 pm on May 6 when the accident took place.

Police said that in the Mangdewadi area on Satara Road, their bike was hit by a car and both of them fell off their vehicle due to the impact. Both sustained severe injuries and were taken to a hospital. Aniket, who was driving the bike, had sustained severe head trauma and succumbed to his injuries. Akash, who was riding pillion, is being treated for multiple injuries.

Sub inspector Mohan Deshmukh of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said, “We have arrested the driver of the car, Mohsin Shaikh, a resident of Yerawada.”