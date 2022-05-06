Pune: Man ‘invests’ in fake forex trading firm, duped of Rs 21 lakh

A 48-year-old man has been duped of Rs 21.66 lakh by two men who lured him to ‘invest’ money in their non-existent forex trading company and assured him of high returns. When the returns failed to materialise, the man approached the Wakad police station and an FIR was lodged.

According to the police, the man, a Thergaon resident, came in contact with the fraudsters on the internet. In July 2021, the fraudsters allegedly lured him to invest money in forex trading company ‘Tradeshotfx’, which did not exist. They then forwarded some screenshots with information about financial gains made by several others who had invested in this company, police said.

The complainant allegedly visited the company website, where he found similar information regarding profits made by investors, and fell for the scam. He opened an online account with the company after submitting his KYC documents and started ‘investing’ money there. The scamsters allegedly gave the man information that showed he was making profits.

Police said that after the man transferred about Rs 21.66 lakh, through bank accounts and UPI, and did not get assured returns, he filed a police complaint on Monday. Police have booked the fraudsters, who identified themselves as Hitesh and Sanjay, under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.