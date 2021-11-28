scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Pune: Man injured as bullet misfires from illegally-procured pistol

🔴 The FIR mentioned that three persons came on a motorcycle and opened fire at Chavan near Warje Malwadi bridge around 12.30 am. The police stated that the pistol has been seized and further investigation is on.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
November 28, 2021 3:08:40 am
(Representational)

A 34-year-old man was injured as a bullet was misfired from an illegally procured pistol at Warje Malwadi in the early hours of Saturday. The injured man, identified as Amar Chavan (34), had initially lodged an FIR at Warje police station, as per which three unidentified persons were booked on charges of attempt to murder under sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Indian Arms Act.

The FIR mentioned that three persons came on a motorcycle and opened fire at Chavan near Warje Malwadi bridge around 12.30 am.

Meanwhile, a team of Warje police station and crime branch started a probe and took into custody Chavan’s brother Nilesh and a friend, Gaurav Birungikar, for questioning.

The investigation revealed that Birungikar had illegally procured a country-made pistol. He was allegedly showing the functioning of this pistol to injured Amar Chavan, when a bullet was misfired. Police said the bullet pierced Chavan’s stomach, leaving him in a pool of blood. Chavan was rushed to a hospital.

The police stated that the pistol has been seized and further investigation is on.

