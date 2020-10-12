Pune: Man injured after assailant opens fire at him in broad daylight

An offence of attempt to murder was lodged at the Wanavdi police station. Two persons have been detained over suspicions of being connected to the case. (Representational)

A sand supplier was injured after a youngster opened fire at him in broad daylight, near Shri Ram Chowk on Handewadi Road on Monday.

Police said the victim was identified as Mayur Vijay Hande (29), a resident of Handewadi in Hadapsar. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment for his injuries.

An offence of attempt to murder was lodged at the Wanavdi police station. Two persons have been detained over suspicions of being connected to the case.

According to police, Hande was unloading a sand truck, when a young man, who was moving around the area, opened fire at him around 12 noon. They added that the accused fired at least two bullets at close range. Hande managed to push him away, but one bullet brushed his face, injuring him.

Meanwhile, the man who shot Hande fled the spot on his two-wheeler with his accomplice, who was waiting at some distance away from where the incident took place.

Police suspect the assailant had been visiting Hande’s workplace for the last couple of days based on CCTV footage captured around the crime scene.

Police teams were dispatched to search for the accused, and two suspects were nabbed and taken for questioning. Police said investigation to ascertain the motive is on.

Last week, a property developer, Rajesh Kanabar, was shot dead in broad daylight near State Bank of India’s main branch in the city. Four persons were arrested, and a case of murder was registered at the Bundgarden police station.

