Pune: Man in custody for wife’s murder flees from hospital, caught again

A 30-year-old man, who was in judicial custody for allegedly beating his wife to death, fled from Sassoon General Hospital here around Tuesday noon. He, however, was caught again within two hours of his escape, Pune city police said. The man was admitted at the hospital for treatment a few days ago.

The accused, Kishor Shirsath, was arrested in the third week of September this year on charges of murdering his wife.

Officials from Bundgarden police station, under whose jurisdiction the Sassoon General Hospital falls, said that Shirsath was brought to the hospital on November 15 and admitted at the ward for prisoners. Notably, the ward remains under police watch round the clock.

Senior inspector Yashwant Gawari said, “Shirsath managed to flee from the hospital around 12 noon. We immediately launched a search operation for him. He was caught in Laxminagar area of Yerawada around 1.30 pm.”

A complaint has been registered against Shirsath at the Bundgarden police station under Section 224 of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to intentional resistance or illegal obstruction “to the lawful apprehension of himself for any offence”.