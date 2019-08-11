Pune: Man helps woman withdraw cash, steals Rs 60,000; cops recover stolen property worth 1.18 cr, return to owners

A man who offered to help a woman withdraw money from an ATM stole Rs 60,000 from her on Friday. The woman lodged the complaint in this case at Bundgarden police station. According to police, the incident took place at 4.30 pm at the ATM at the State Bank of India’s main branch on Friday. A man standing behind the woman at the ATM offered to help her withdraw money, police said.

The woman agreed and gave her debit card to the man, who inserted it into the ATM machine, police said. When he asked her to enter the PIN, she did so, but no money was released by the ATM machine. When the process was repeated a second time and money still did not come out, the man told her the machine was out of cash. The woman then took her card and left the place, police said. But after some time, she received messages on her cellphone regarding two withdrawals of Rs 10,000 from an ATM and Rs 40,000 being transferred from her bank account through an online transaction.

In another incident, the Pune City Police returned stolen valuables valued at Rs 1.18 crore to 69 people on Saturday. The items, including gold and silver ornaments, cash, 12 vehicles and 28 cellphones, were recovered from people arrested in at least 73 cases, and returned to their owners in a programme attended by Police Commissioner K Venkatesham.

The police also felicitated four people, Sopan Kadam, Rashmi Das, Kantilal Prajapati and Shyamsundar Nibhorkar, for helping them recover the stolen valuables in some of the cases. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale urged residents to install CCTV cameras at important locations and deploy private security guards to prevent crimes.