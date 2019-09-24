Pune: Man held with cocaine worth Rs 2.81 lakh

A man has been arrested with 35.2 gram of cocaine worth Rs 2.81 lakh. The accused has been identified as Samson Vincent Maxwell, who is from Nigeria.

Acting on a tip-off, the Narcotics Cell of the Customs Department raided Maxwell’s residence in the early hours of Sunday and allegedly recovered contraband and a digital weighing machine.

“Maxwell has admitted to his crime of procurement and possession of cocaine for sale in Pune. He has been placed under arrest and remanded to judicial custody. We are investigating the supplier and receiver of the seized contraband,” stated a press release issued Monday by Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner of customs, Pune.

On September 20, the Crime Branch of the Pune City Police had arrested a Nigerian national, identified as Uba Savior Godwin (30), with 200 gram of cocaine. Godwin was earlier arrested by the Customs Department in 2013 in a similar offence and was later released by a court on bail.