Pune: Man held for vandalising police van and manhandling constable

A man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising a police van by pelting a stone at it and manhandling an on-duty police constable in the Bhosari area of Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad, police said Wednesday.

The man identified as Rama Kundalik Shinde, 34, who hails from Osmanabad and works as an operator of earthmover machinery, was arrested after the incident that took place around 2.30 am Monday at Nashik Phata in the Bhosari area.

An FIR has been registered in the case by Ramdas Vawhal, 48, who is posted at Bhosari traffic division and was deployed for night duty at Nashik Phata in the early hours of Monday.

“Shinde initially hurled a stone at the police car and broke the glass. At the time, one duty constable was inside the car. The constable got down and caught hold of him, he manhandled the constable and verbally abused him. He was subsequently placed under arrest,” said Sub Inspector Ravindra Bhavari, the investigating officer of the case.

“We are probing why he suddenly resorted to vandalising the police vehicle. Investigation till now suggests that he had recently moved to Pune from Osmanabad,” he added.

Shinde has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to attacks on public servants, physical assaults, criminal intimidation and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.