Pune: Man held for setting sister on fire over property dispute

A 48-year-old woman sustained 50 per cent burn injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by her brother in the fallout of a property dispute, police said. The 45-year-old accused has been arrested, they added.

The incident took place on Friday around 1 pm in Anusaya Society in Aundh at the home of the victim, identified as Rajashree Patange. A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered on Saturday, after Rajashree’s statement was recorded by the police from the hospital where she is currently being treated for her burn injuries. Police have arrested her brother Sham Patange, who works for a pesticide factory.

According to Rajashree’s FIR, Sham came to her house around 12.30 pm on Friday in an inebriated state. He allegedly picked up an argument with her over their ongoing dispute over family property and proceeded to use a matchstick to set the sari she was wearing on fire, the FIR added. By the time others at home could rescue her, Rajashree had sustained severe injuries, police said, adding she was taken to a hospital later.

Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Pawar said, “The victim has sustained 50 per cent injuries, according to the doctors treating her. The nature of injuries is serious. Our probe suggests that there was a dispute between Rajashree Patange and Sham Patange over the property of their father, including a flat. We have booked Sham Patange on charges of attempt to murder and he was placed under arrest on Saturday.”