Pune man held for raping 7-year-old girl

A Pimpri Chinchwad police team rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. (File Photo)

Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood.

The incident came to light after the victim’s mother saw the accused man sexually assaulting her at his residence.

Police said on April 2, the accused allegedly called the victim girl to his house and then raped her. He threatened the victim if she narrated the incident to anyone.

Police said, the accused again called the girl to his house on April 3. Her mother — who was passing by the accused’s house — saw him rape the girl from the window and immediately raised an alarm and informed police.