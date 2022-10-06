scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Pune: Man held with ‘Meow Meow’ worth Rs 1 lakh, police probe supply chain

Initial investigations suggest that Rohan Khude bought contraband from a dealer in Mumbai and sold it in Pune, a police officer said. Khude had recently started a roadside stall to sell garments.

On Tuesday, a team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off that a man was trying to sell mephedrone in the Rautbag area of Dhankawadi. (Representational/ FIle)

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pune City police has arrested a 26-year-old man and seized mephedrone or ‘Meow Meow’, a stimulant drug, worth Rs 1 lakh, from his possession, officials said. The police added that they are now investigating the accused’s supply chain and distribution network.

On Tuesday, a team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off that a man was trying to sell mephedrone in the Rautbag area of Dhankawadi. Based on this information, they set up a trap and intercepted a man identified as Rohan Kaluram Khude, a resident of Parvati Darshan area. According to the police, Khude works at the shop of a cloth trader and had recently started a roadside stall to sell garments.

Khude was searched after completion of all formalities under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, the police said, adding that they recovered 6.9 grams of ‘Meow Meow’, worth Rs 1.04 lakh in the illegal market, from him.

The police team subsequently placed him under arrest and an offence under NDPS Act was registered against Khude at Sahakarnagar police station. “We are looking at the supply chain and distribution network of the suspect. Primary probe suggests that he used to buy the contraband from a dealer in Mumbai and had been selling it in Pune in small packets,” a police officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...Premium
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...
More from Pune

Mephedrone, also known as ‘Meow Meow’ or ‘White Magic’, is a synthetically manufactured stimulant of the amphetamine and cathinone category. Till the early 2010s, the drug was not included in the list of contrabands under the NDPS Act. But multiple seizures of large quantities of the drug and rising instances of its consumption as a narcotic in large cities prompted authorities to include it in the list in 2015.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 10:39:38 am
Next Story

SpiceJet jumps on report of likely 10 billion rupees govt loan: Report

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement