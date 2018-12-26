Pune man held for ‘uploading obscene images of relative, his fiancee’ on social media

A 24-year-old Pune resident was arrested in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly trying to defame his relative and his fiancée by morphing their images. He allegedly superimposed their photographs on obscene images and uploaded them on the social media.

Police said the accused had a fight with the complainant, who lived in Navi Mumbai, over allegedly harassing the latter’s fiancée. First, the accused allegedly uploaded morphed images of the complainant on the social media and followed it up with uploading his fiancée’s morphed images.Police further said the complainant was to get married to a woman from his native place in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. The accused, who is his relative, hailed from the same village and knew the woman.

“The duo had several altercations over the phone after which the accused threatened the complainant that he will tarnish his reputation on Facebook,” said a police officer. He allegedly created fake accounts in the complainant’s name and started uploading images where his photographs were superimposed on obscene images. He also allegedly created a WhatsApp group that included his family and their acquaintances and started sending the morphed photographs to the group. The complainant gave an application about the harassment to police in Navi Mumbai in the first week of December, added the officer. Later, he found out that the accused was also allegedly uploading morphed images of his fiancée. He alerted her, following which she approached her local police station in MP, where an FIR was registered against the accused.

When police called the family of the accused for questioning, he rushed there and was arrested. A police officer, investigating the matter in MP, said the accused hid the mobile phone from which he uploaded the images and they were trying to trace it.

Cyber expert Shubam Singh, who assists police in cyber crime cases, said, “You can’t stop anyone from morphing. If your images are publicly available, people can easily access them. You never know when someone may use your photographs. Maintain security on your social media account.”