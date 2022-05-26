Pune man held for ‘terror links’: ATS probes FB accounts, searches houses

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is looking into at least five Facebook accounts allegedly created by Junaid Mohammed (28), the suspected terror operative arrested from Pune by ATS on Tuesday.

The accounts were used to communicate with youth and encourage them to join the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by instigating communal sentiments, said ATS officials.

The five accounts are among the digital leads being tracked by the agency. ATS officials on Wednesday also conducted searches at Junaid’s residence in his native Godhnapur village of Buldhana district as well as two places in Dapodi where he has lived in the recent past.

Mohammed Junaid Mohammed Ata, who had been working at the shop of a scrap dealer in Dapodi, was placed under arrest around 5 am on Tuesday. He was later remanded to ATS custody till June 3. The investigators have identified three more alleged terror operatives from Jammu and Kashmir who they said were in contact with Junaid.

The three suspects – Hamidullah Zargar from Kulgam, Aftab Shah from Kishtwar and one more suspect identified as Omar — have been named as wanted by the ATS. The agency said it is probing the involvement of Junaid and the three others in funding, recruitment and procurement of arms for the LeT, and also in arms training.