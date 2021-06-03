Pune: Man held for swapping 58-yr-old woman’s ATM card with a fake, withdrawing Rs 15,000

Police said he asked the woman to withdraw money from another ATM, and went with the woman to an ATM centre near Vaibhav theatre in Hadapsar.

Police have arrested a man who allegedly cheated an elderly woman by replacing her ATM card with a fake one, and then withdrew Rs 15,000 from an ATM centre at Hadapsar using the original card.

Police identified the accused as Swapnil Lalwani (32), a resident of Kalepadal. A 58-year-old woman has lodged a complaint, on the basis of which an FIR was filed at Hadapsar police station, stated a press release issued on Thursday.

According to police, on May 5, the woman went to an ATM centre in Hadapsar area to withdraw money. The accused approached her saying the ATM was out of order, police added.

Police said he asked the woman to withdraw money from another ATM, and went with the woman to an ATM centre near Vaibhav theatre in Hadapsar.

According to the press release, when the woman was withdrawing money, Lalwani stood behind her and took a note of the PIN number of her ATM card. He then replaced her ATM card with a fake one, further stated the press note.

Police said he used the woman’s original card to withdraw Rs 15,000 from an ATM, and she later found out that she was carrying a fake card. When she recently spotted Lalwani again, she informed police.