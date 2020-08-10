Pune: Man held for ‘stealing’ sandalwood, 2 accomplices on the run

Sheikh and Khan committed crime for the first time while Ali and Sayeed have committed crimes before, the police said. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing sandalwood, following a call made to the police control room by a resident of Sahkarnagar area.

Police identified the accused as Avinash Sanjay Thombre (21), a resident of Baramati. Atul Limaye (58) lodged an FIR in the case at Dattawadi police station.

Police said Thombre, along with two accomplices, allegedly chopped a sandalwood tree in Rajendra Society in Sahkarnagar 2, using a hacksaw, in the early hours of Sunday. The trio allegedly chopped the log into four pieces.

According to police, Limaye woke up on hearing the tree being chopped and informed the police control room around 3.50 am. A police team reached the spot and arrested Thombre, while his aides managed to escape.

A search has been launched for the accomplices. Police havildar R U Jadhav is investigating the case.

