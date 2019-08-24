Pune man held for stealing lakhs over 3 months

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing several houses in Megapolis, a township in Hinjewadi. The accused has been identified as Vikas Gautam Sarode (24), who worked as a housekeeper and car-washer for Megapolis residents.

According to police, a series of thefts took place in phase three of Megapolis over the past three months. The police started an investigation in the case and scanned CCTV footage from Megapolis. They started a search for a suspect seen in the CCTV footage.

Acting on a tip-off, the Pune City Police Crime Branch identified the suspect seen in the CCTV footage as the accused, Sarode. A police team laid a trap and detained him near Megapolis on Thursday.

According to police, Sarode used to wait inside the township till late in the night before breaking into houses. He used to check if a family’s car was in the parking lot, police said. If it was not, Sarode would check that family’s apartment, police said. If the apartment was locked, he would enter it through the window to steal valuables, police said. According to police, some residents had given Sarode keys to wash their vehicles. The sets of keys also included ones for the house locks, with which Sarode broke into some of the apartments.

According to police, Sarode has been involved in four house break-ins at Megapolis. The police have recovered 145 gram of gold ornaments and a laptop, all valued at Rs 4.91 lakh, allegedly from Sarode’s possession.