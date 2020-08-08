Pune: Man held for robbery attempt, probe reveals he had committed theft of Rs 50 lakh in same house 5 yrs ago

Police said they have seized both the houses along with the car and motorcycle, all worth Rs 50 lakh. Police have also recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 12.95 lakh from the accused. (Representational) Police said they have seized both the houses along with the car and motorcycle, all worth Rs 50 lakh. Police have also recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 12.95 lakh from the accused. (Representational)

Arrest of a 48-year-old man recently for attacking an elderly woman during a robbery attempt has revealed that he and his cousin had committed theft of valuables worth Rs 50 lakh at the same apartment around five years ago. The Pune City Police have seized two houses, a car, a motorcycle and gold ornaments that the duo had purchased using the theft money.

According to police, around 6.30 am on July 30, Somnath Bandu Bansode (48), a resident of Ram Nagar in Warje Malwadi, entered into a first-floor apartment in a residential society on Prabhat Road for committing theft.

A 70-year-old woman residing in the apartment saw him entering from the balcony and screamed for help. Somnath attacked her with a knife, leaving her injured, said police. Meanwhile, local residents gathered and nabbed Somnath before handing him over to police. An officer said Somnath worked as a watchman in the same building in the past.

An offence was lodged against Somnath at Deccan police station under IPC Section 394. During investigation, the police discovered that Somnath and his cousin Sudhakar Bansode (37), a resident of Manjari Budruk, in 2015 had broke into a house in the same building and stole cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh.

Police checked the records and confirmed that an FIR of theft was lodged at Deccan police station on November 11, 2015. However, the stolen items in the case was stated to be Rs 4 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, a police team led by Senior Police Inspector Deepak Lagad nabbed Sudhakar. His interrogation revealed that they had stolen cash and valuables worth Rs 50 lakh from the same apartment in 2015.

Police inquired about the 2015 theft case with the complainant, a family member of the elderly woman, who confirmed that cash and valuables amounting to Rs 50 lakh were stolen in 2015, but they did not mention it then in the FIR, as it would have left the family in a state of shock.

Soon, Deputy Commissioner of Police Swapna Gore ordered re-investigation in the 2015 theft case and the probe was handed over to Assistant Police Inspector Savita Bhagwat.

During re-investigation, it came to light that of the Rs 50 lakh theft, Sudhakar got Rs 28 lakh. A press release issued by the police on Saturday stated that Sudhakar allegedly purchased a piece of land with a 800-sqft constructed house in Manjari Budruk for Rs 20 lakh, a four-wheeler for Rs 5.5 lakh and a motorcycle for Rs 81,000, using the stolen money. While his brother Somnath got Rs 22 lakh, from which he purchased a 1 BHK flat in Bhugaon.

Police said they have seized both the houses along with the car and motorcycle, all worth Rs 50 lakh. Police have also recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 12.95 lakh from the accused. “Property and ornaments worth Rs 62.95 lakh were recovered after nearly five years afters the theft was committed,” the release stated

