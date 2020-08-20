Pune: Man held for ‘pretending to be e-commerce company employee’ to cheat people

Police booked Ismail and his aide under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and said the duo may have cheated more people this way. Further investigation is on. (Representational)

Pune City Police arrested a man for allegedly cheating people by pretending to be an employee of an e-commerce company and updating their accounts.

Police identified the accused as Ismail Mansoon Shaikh (31), a resident of Bhekrai Nagar in Hadapsar. Hamid Shaikh (20), a resident of Kalas in Vishrwantwadi area, lodged an FIR in the case at the Vishrwantwadi police station.

Police said Ismail and an accomplice approached Hamid, who runs a chicken shop, on July 11. According to a press release issued by the Pune City Police on Thursday, Ismail and the accomplice told Hamid they had come from an e-commerce company and took the password he uses for the app under the pretext of updating his account.

However, they later withdrew Rs 5,000 from Hamid’s bank account through an online transaction without his consent.

Assistant police inspector Sandip Yadav of Vishrantwadi police station said, “…We have arrested Ismail and the search for his accomplice is on. Probe revealed Ismail worked for the e-commerce company earlier. He has no job currently.”

Police booked Ismail and his aide under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and said the duo may have cheated more people this way. Further investigation is on.

