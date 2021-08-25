Pune: Man held for murdering woman, cutting up body

The Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly murdering a commercial sex worker and cutting her body into pieces. Police have recovered two bags containing pieces of her body.

The deceased, Rozina Pansare alias Kavita Chaudhari (30), who was from Budhwar Peth, was reported missing for over 10 days. The suspect, Hanumant Shinde (40), runs a mobile phone repairing shop near City Post in Pune.

Inspector Mahendra Jagtap of the Crime Branch added, “We have located these bags full of decomposed body parts, which have been sent for autopsy.”