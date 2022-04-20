Pune: Man held for kidnap-murder of 8-year-old boy

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder case of an eight-year-old boy from Chikhali and arrested one of his neighbours who allegedly abducted the boy with a motive to demand a ransom but instead bludgeoned him to death after he started crying.

The boy, identified as Laxman Baburam Devasi, was found dead in the Chikhali area of Pune late in the night on April 16. Earlier on the same day, he had left his home around 12.30 pm and did not return for a long time. His family members filed a missing person report at the Chikhali police station. During the search by the police and the family members, the boy was found dead with severe head trauma inside an abandoned shed close to his house.

As a part of the investigation into the case, the Crime Branch of Pimpri Chinchwad police sifted through 83 CCTVs. The probe team also relied on analysis of the technical data coupled with conventional police work based on human intelligence.

The police initially zeroed in on a suspect identified as Bapil Ahmed Raees Lashkar (26). The probe revealed that Lashkar lived on the floor above in the building where the boy’s family lives. Lashkar had moved out two days ago and had started living in a different building nearby. Officials said Lashkar was previously employed with a manufacturing unit in Talegaon Dabhade where he worked as a Computer Numerical Control Machine Operator. He recently lost his job and is currently unemployed.



A police officer, who was a part of the probe team, said, “The investigation revealed that Lashkar had kidnapped the boy around noon and wanted to make a ransom demand of Rs one lakh to his father, who runs a grocery shop. After kidnapping, Lashkar took him to an abandoned shed where the boy got pricked by a thorn and started crying. To avoid their presence being detected by the people, Lashkar hit the boy on the head with a cement block, which resulted in his death.”

Lashkar, who was arrested late on Tuesday night, has been charged with the murder and kidnapping of the boy.