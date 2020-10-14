Pune: Man held for ‘derogatory comment against VBA chief on FB’

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar

Police have arrested a man for allegedly posting a derogatory message about Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Facebook. The man was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Pune resident Manoj Kshirsagar, who is a member of the VBA, has lodged the FIR at Khadak police station. In his complaint, Kshirsagar has reported that a Facebook user, named Suraj Chavan, posted a derogatory comment on October 10, in response to remarks by Ambedkar over the issue of Maratha reservation.

Based on the complaint, police verified the identity of the Facebook user. According to police, Suraj Chavan (34) is a resident of Katraj who is in the real estate business. He was arrested late on Monday and produced before a court in Pune on Tuesday, where he was remanded in judicial custody.

