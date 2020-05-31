Pune: Man held for cheating migrants on false assurances of providing train tickets

Police said Singh admitted to have taken money from migrant labourers, who contacted him on his cell phone number displayed on an online platform. (File) Police said Singh admitted to have taken money from migrant labourers, who contacted him on his cell phone number displayed on an online platform. (File)

The Pune City police Crime Branch has arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly cheating stranded migrants on false assurances of providing them train tickets for travelling back to their native places.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Brijraj Singh, a resident of Sassoon Road, near Pune railway station.

Acting on a tip-off to police naik Mohsin Shaikh, Crime Branch sleuths contacted Singh, who worked as a tout, in the guise of migrants seeking railway tickets to Howrah in West Bengal and called him for a meeting in that regard.

Singh agreed to meet, saying he would charge anything between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per ticket. When the accused came near the petrol pump opposite of the Pune railway station around 6 pm on Friday, a police team led by Inspector Mahendra Jagtap and Assistant Police Inspector Jaywant Jadhav nabbed him.

Police said Singh admitted to have taken money from migrant labourers, who contacted him on his cell phone number displayed on an online platform.

An offence has been lodged against Singh at Bundgarden police station under IPC sections 420, 511 and 188. Police said investigation was on to confirm how may migrants were cheated by Dinesh, who is learnt to be a private railway ticket agent.

A press release issued by the Pune City Police on Saturday said that Shramik Special trains were taking migrants to their states free of charge. “Registration of migrants who want to go to their native places is being done at every police station. Tokens are being given to the migrants as per availability of train seats. After showing this token at the railway station, the migrants are given train tickets free of charge,” the release stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd