Pune: Man claiming to have contact with PAs of ministers held for cheating

PUNE CITY police have arrested a man who claimed to have good contacts with Personal Assistants of different ministers and senior officers at Mantralaya and allegedly cheated people by giving fake assurances of sanctioning tenders of Pune Municipal Corporation and government works.

Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis

The accused has been identified as Pravin Vitthal Jagtap (49), a resident of Kenjal in Satara district.

An offence of cheating has been lodged against him at Bundgarden police station.

A press release issued on Wednesday stated that Jagtap allegedly took Rs 10 lakh from a person on assurances of getting him sanction for different works of Pune Municipal Corporation with a locking budget of Rs 5 crore.