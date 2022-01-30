Pune: Man arrested for hacking mother-in-law to death

The Pune city police on Saturday arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly hacking his mother-in-law to death after a domestic dispute.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Bhanudas Bhorkhade (31), a farmer based at Daryapur taluka of Amravati, and the deceased as Vinayak Ingale (45) of Takarkheda Purna village at Chandurbazar taluka of Amravati.

The alleged crime happened on Friday afternoon when Bhorkhade went to his in-laws’ house where his wife Snehal (25) had been staying for the last two weeks.

During an argument with his mother-in-law, Bhorkhade picked up an axe and attacked Rukhmabai twice leading to her death, said the police. He then injured his wife too, added the police. As his wife raised an alarm, Bhorkhade fled from the place.

Amravati district police soon launched a search for Bhorkhade. Meanwhile, assistant sub-inspector Avinash Shewale of detection of crime branch received a tip-off that that he was coming to Pune on a bus from Amarvati.

Senior inspector Bharat Jadhav of Vimantal police station said: “A trap was laid based on the information received and Bhorkhade was placed under arrest as soon as he got down from the bus. He was subsequently handed over to the Amravati district police later on Saturday.”

