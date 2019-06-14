Pune: Man goes to meet woman after Instagram chat, kidnapped

A 22-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped Wednesday after he went to meet a woman he met on Instagram. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescued him an hour after he was kidnapped and booked 11 persons on charges of kidnapping.

The man, identified as Suraj Sanjay Koli, a resident of Akurdi, lodged the FIR in this case at Hinjewadi police station. Five of the accused have been identified as Aditya Kodge, Ganesh Puri, Vaibhav Upade, Bala Lokhande and Supriya Avhad.

According to the police, the incident was the result of a feud between Koli and Ganesh Puri. Puri, along with his accomplices, allegedly decided to kidnap Suraj.

The accused allegedly contacted Koli through Avhad’s Instagram account. According to the chats, police said, Avhad asked Koli to meet her at a spot in phase 3 of Hinjewadi at 9 pm on Wednesday.

When Koli reached the spot, Puri and his aides, who were on motorcycles, allegedly attacked and kidnapped him at gunpoint. Meanwhile, a friend of Koli learned about the incident and informed the police.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police launched a search and rescued Koli within an hour. They also recovered a country-made pistol allegedly from the accused.